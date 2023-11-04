Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Buys 102,513 Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP – Free Report) by 794.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,409 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 102,513 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. owned about 0.07% of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF worth $5,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BBJP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 118,873,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,753,474,000 after buying an additional 1,061,726 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,226,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,553,000 after acquiring an additional 349,191 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 2,520,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,994,000 after purchasing an additional 217,433 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,067,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,927,000 after purchasing an additional 85,659 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 17.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,062,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,745,000 after purchasing an additional 161,347 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:BBJP opened at $51.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.50 and its 200-day moving average is $50.62. The company has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 0.67.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BBJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of Japanese large- and mid-cap stocks. BBJP was launched on Jun 15, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

