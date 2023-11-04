Twin Capital Management Inc. Buys 9,625 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Twin Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 39.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,799 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,625 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 58,978 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,936,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 62,753 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,188,000 after buying an additional 22,551 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 16,137 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 3,320 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 95,455 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,370,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 20,293 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,354,000 after buying an additional 4,548 shares in the last quarter. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.76.

PayPal Stock Up 1.9 %

PYPL stock opened at $56.10 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.16. The company has a market capitalization of $61.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.25 and a 12 month high of $92.62.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

About PayPal

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.