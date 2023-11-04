Twin Capital Management Inc. Has $2.41 Million Stock Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Twin Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,027 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $2,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Capital One Financial by 37.9% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 291,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,012,000 after purchasing an additional 80,056 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in Capital One Financial by 8.7% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 6,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Capital One Financial by 26.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,765,000 after purchasing an additional 7,217 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 14,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,601,000 after buying an additional 2,368 shares during the period. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Capital One Financial Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $106.32 on Friday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $83.93 and a 12-month high of $123.09. The stock has a market cap of $40.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.99 and its 200-day moving average is $102.70.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $1.10. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is presently 18.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.64, for a total transaction of $438,282.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,848,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,484,451.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,455 shares of company stock valued at $2,090,751. 1.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. HSBC began coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $110.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Capital One Financial from $116.00 to $111.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.36.

View Our Latest Report on COF

Capital One Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.