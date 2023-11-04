Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Sold by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. decreased its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,974 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $5,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Diageo by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 47,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,647,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 27.8% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 19.2% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC increased its position in Diageo by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Diageo by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. 8.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DEO stock opened at $159.60 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $155.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $146.60 and a 1 year high of $191.93.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $2.5089 per share. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.43. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DEO. Barclays dropped their target price on Diageo from GBX 4,720 ($57.43) to GBX 4,440 ($54.03) in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Diageo from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Diageo in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Diageo from GBX 2,920 ($35.53) to GBX 2,950 ($35.90) in a research note on Friday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3,898.33.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

