Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Sells 763 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. reduced its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 763 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $6,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Eaton in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ETN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. HSBC lifted their price objective on Eaton from $161.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Eaton from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Eaton in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Thomas B. Okray sold 4,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.09, for a total transaction of $1,143,895.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,440.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Eaton news, insider Thomas B. Okray sold 4,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.09, for a total transaction of $1,143,895.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,440.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 1,869 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.68, for a total transaction of $423,664.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,684,459.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 116,650 shares of company stock valued at $25,686,391. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE ETN opened at $214.79 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $215.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $199.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $85.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.07. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $150.86 and a 12 month high of $240.44.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.13. Eaton had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The business had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. Eaton’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is 46.05%.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Stories

