Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. trimmed its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $3,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CARR. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 29.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 40.1% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after buying an additional 10,445 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 23.2% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 22.7% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 65,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,992,000 after purchasing an additional 12,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 10.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 786,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,078,000 after purchasing an additional 75,622 shares during the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Mizuho cut shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Carrier Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.63.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

NYSE:CARR opened at $50.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.40 billion, a PE ratio of 35.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.45. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.44 and a fifty-two week high of $60.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.24.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.11. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 26.60% and a net margin of 5.43%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, October 27th will be paid a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 26th. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 52.48%.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

See Also

