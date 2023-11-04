Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Reduces Holdings in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. decreased its position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,338 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $3,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $794,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Ferrari by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 2,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new position in shares of Ferrari during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,022,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ferrari by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ferrari during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,982,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RACE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Ferrari from $368.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Ferrari from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Ferrari from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ferrari presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $305.36.

Ferrari Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:RACE opened at $331.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $302.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $303.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Ferrari has a fifty-two week low of $197.22 and a fifty-two week high of $332.00.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Ferrari had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 40.70%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ferrari will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

