Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Acquired by Bfsg LLC

Bfsg LLC grew its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 54.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,944 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in O. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 33.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 6,433 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 1.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,296,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income during the first quarter worth $592,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 8.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,020,000 after buying an additional 8,803 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 5.6% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,171,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares during the period. 78.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of O opened at $50.85 on Friday. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $45.03 and a twelve month high of $68.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.04 billion, a PE ratio of 37.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The business also recently declared a nov 23 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.256 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 6.1%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 229.10%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on O. Scotiabank cut Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Realty Income from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Realty Income from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Realty Income presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.28.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,100 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

