Bfsg LLC Buys New Stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX)

Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 24,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,290,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSGX. DT Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 73.8% in the 1st quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 139.3% during the 2nd quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 290.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the period.

Shares of VSGX stock opened at $51.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.31.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th were issued a $0.2373 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th.

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

