Versor Investments LP Has $869,000 Stock Holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Versor Investments LP raised its stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,538 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC increased its position in Nasdaq by 8.3% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 29,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,247,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,273,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Thursday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Nasdaq from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Nasdaq from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.09.

Nasdaq Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NDAQ stock opened at $50.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $24.67 billion, a PE ratio of 22.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.94. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.88 and a 12-month high of $69.22.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 18.40%. The business had revenue of $940.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.46%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nasdaq news, Director Johan Torgeby acquired 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $50.42 per share, for a total transaction of $705,880.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,132,735.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

