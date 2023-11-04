Tortoise Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC – Free Report) by 162.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,349 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,349 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MUC. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the first quarter worth about $262,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 5.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 254,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after acquiring an additional 13,215 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the first quarter valued at about $1,024,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 3.9% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,178,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,420,000 after acquiring an additional 44,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 9.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 46,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 4,071 shares during the last quarter. 25.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of MUC opened at $9.68 on Friday. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.19 and a 1-year high of $11.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.38.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Dividend Announcement

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0335 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.

