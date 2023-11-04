Tortoise Investment Management LLC Purchases 6,268 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 236.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,915 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,268 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HBAN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $216,049,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 359.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,947,586 shares of the bank’s stock worth $212,213,000 after purchasing an additional 14,823,508 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 28.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 29,195,530 shares of the bank’s stock worth $326,990,000 after purchasing an additional 6,523,848 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 2,536.9% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,936,016 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,483,000 after purchasing an additional 5,710,903 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the second quarter worth $46,928,000. Institutional investors own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

HBAN stock opened at $10.62 on Friday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $9.13 and a fifty-two week high of $15.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03, a P/E/G ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.11.

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 22.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 41.06%.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, insider Helga Houston sold 12,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total value of $146,991.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 594,564 shares in the company, valued at $7,116,931.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 23,817 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total transaction of $283,184.13. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 505,910 shares in the company, valued at $6,015,269.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Helga Houston sold 12,280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total value of $146,991.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 594,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,116,931.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

HBAN has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Wolfe Research raised Huntington Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com raised Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, October 29th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.30.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

