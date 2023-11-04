Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV) Stake Lessened by Tortoise Investment Management LLC

Tortoise Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 34,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. boosted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. now owns 11,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 27,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 24,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 65,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:NULV opened at $33.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.92. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $25.49 and a 1-year high of $30.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.18.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

