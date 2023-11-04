Tortoise Investment Management LLC Buys 1,405 Shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSC)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSC – Free Report) by 17.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,445 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF worth $431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Tillman Hartley LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Tillman Hartley LLC now owns 20,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 114.6% during the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 3,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $44.30 on Friday. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $40.83 and a 52 week high of $49.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $413.32 million, a P/E ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.07 and a 200-day moving average of $44.77.

About Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF

The Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (AVSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US small-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVSC was launched on Jan 11, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.

