Tortoise Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 63,923 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 7,135 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $670,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DNP. MAS Advisors LLC increased its position in DNP Select Income Fund by 19.3% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 20,645 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 3,333 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 60,021 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in DNP Select Income Fund by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 610,624 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,218,000 after purchasing an additional 15,053 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 41,299 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 6,552 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in DNP Select Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $94,000. 8.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DNP Select Income Fund Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:DNP opened at $9.38 on Friday. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a one year low of $8.86 and a one year high of $11.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.07.

DNP Select Income Fund Dividend Announcement

DNP Select Income Fund Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th.

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

Featured Articles

