WBI Investments Inc. Invests $232,000 in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,764 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.0% during the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,810 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 0.8% during the first quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,003 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. KLK Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 0.8% during the first quarter. KLK Capital Management LLC now owns 10,067 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 3.6% during the second quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 2,537 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 8.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Steven E. West sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.65, for a total value of $1,205,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,315. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total value of $425,302.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,319,031.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven E. West sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.65, for a total value of $1,205,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,315. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,706 shares of company stock valued at $2,882,822. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FANG. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $191.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $168.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $191.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.95.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

Shares of FANG opened at $162.10 on Friday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.01 and a 1 year high of $171.40. The company has a market cap of $28.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $156.92 and a 200-day moving average of $143.67.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

