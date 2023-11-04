WBI Investments Inc. Makes New Investment in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,209 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,005,968 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,277,857,000 after purchasing an additional 87,329 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 12.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,983,808 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $849,043,000 after purchasing an additional 644,609 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 5.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,692,324 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $240,124,000 after purchasing an additional 91,716 shares during the last quarter. Atreides Management LP grew its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2.6% during the first quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 1,664,889 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $236,231,000 after purchasing an additional 42,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 7.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 768,829 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $101,632,000 after acquiring an additional 52,064 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DKS opened at $115.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $109.34 and its 200-day moving average is $126.65. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a one year low of $98.01 and a one year high of $152.61. The firm has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by ($0.94). DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 40.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 11.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.49%.

DKS has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $153.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $141.00 price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $144.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.17.

In other news, Director Sandeep Mathrani bought 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $113.54 per share, with a total value of $147,602.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,647 shares in the company, valued at $754,700.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director William J. Colombo purchased 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $110.00 per share, for a total transaction of $242,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 170,192 shares in the company, valued at $18,721,120. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sandeep Mathrani purchased 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $113.54 per share, with a total value of $147,602.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $754,700.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 30.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

