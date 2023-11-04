Mirabella Financial Services LLP Grows Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP increased its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 169.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,524 shares during the quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Dallas Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,225,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 10,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,266,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 66.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on DE. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Deere & Company from $560.00 to $551.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Deere & Company from $467.00 to $458.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $530.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $390.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $422.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $447.93.

Deere & Company Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $382.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $345.55 and a 12-month high of $450.00. The company has a market capitalization of $110.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $389.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $394.86.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The industrial products company reported $10.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.22 by $1.98. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 46.15% and a net margin of 16.36%. The firm had revenue of $14.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 33.96 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Deere & Company news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 6,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total value of $2,302,820.87. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,022,219.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

