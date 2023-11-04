Mirabella Financial Services LLP Acquires Shares of 33,340 Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 33,340 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 259.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 166,407 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $6,281,000 after acquiring an additional 120,122 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 128,001 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $4,847,000 after acquiring an additional 52,933 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 1st quarter worth $696,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 81.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,347 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 83.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,384 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the period. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 16,800 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $722,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,811,418. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 16,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $722,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,811,418. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $215,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 186,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,012,362. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 60,236 shares of company stock worth $2,573,715. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Halliburton Trading Down 0.7 %

Halliburton stock opened at $40.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.38. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $27.84 and a 52 week high of $43.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 31.61% and a net margin of 11.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Halliburton will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 5th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Halliburton from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Halliburton from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. HSBC lowered their price target on shares of Halliburton from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

Halliburton Company Profile

(Free Report)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

Further Reading

