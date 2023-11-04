Sandy Spring Bank Sells 170 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Sandy Spring Bank lowered its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,711 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Professional Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 88,493 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,039,000 after acquiring an additional 14,038 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 9.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 21,767 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,683,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at approximately $708,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 13.8% during the second quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 6,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 4.9% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,943 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $243.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $66.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.91. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $202.35 and a 1 year high of $256.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $228.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $220.57.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $10.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.05 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 7.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $271.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on General Dynamics from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on General Dynamics from $248.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.43.

In related news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 33,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.96, for a total transaction of $7,575,110.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 778,092 shares in the company, valued at $177,373,852.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other General Dynamics news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 33,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $7,913,884.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 113,319 shares in the company, valued at $27,011,850.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 33,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.96, for a total value of $7,575,110.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 778,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,373,852.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,930 shares of company stock worth $16,956,890. 1.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

