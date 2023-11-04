Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Cuts Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 38.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,191 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $20,638,800,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 2.2 %

VBR opened at $159.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $159.40 and its 200-day moving average is $161.46. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $147.94 and a 52-week high of $178.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

