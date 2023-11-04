New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $57.56 Million Stock Holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 37.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 987,790 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 268,587 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in LKQ were worth $57,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in LKQ by 0.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,096,883 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $119,019,000 after purchasing an additional 12,111 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of LKQ by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 22,293 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of LKQ by 266.8% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 43,306 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after acquiring an additional 31,498 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in LKQ during the first quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in LKQ by 16.8% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,314 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares during the last quarter. 93.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LKQ opened at $44.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.34. LKQ Co. has a 12 month low of $41.49 and a 12 month high of $59.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.27 and a 200-day moving average of $53.31.

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 7.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. This is an increase from LKQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.90%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a research report on Monday, August 28th.

In other LKQ news, CEO Dominick P. Zarcone sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.74, for a total value of $1,655,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 495,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,611,506.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

