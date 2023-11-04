Lincoln National Corp Sells 841 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Lincoln National Corp reduced its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,749 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 841 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $2,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EPD. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter worth $31,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,571,535 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $169,611,000 after buying an additional 169,059 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 4.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,050,292 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $646,548,000 after buying an additional 1,114,690 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 3.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 89,367 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,307,000 after buying an additional 2,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 76.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 888,439 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $22,931,000 after buying an additional 385,008 shares during the last quarter. 26.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $26.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $57.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $23.14 and a 12 month high of $27.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.55.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.04). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 19.38%. The firm had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.51%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Pickering Energy Partners started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.08.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

