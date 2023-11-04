Impax Asset Management Group plc Increases Holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,115 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Pinterest by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,128,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,670,000 after purchasing an additional 958,619 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 7.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,930,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,280,000 after buying an additional 2,349,424 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 28.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,743,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,039,000 after acquiring an additional 5,670,073 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Pinterest by 22.7% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 18,300,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,049,000 after acquiring an additional 3,385,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Pinterest by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,143,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,861,000 after acquiring an additional 235,403 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PINS shares. Bank of America upgraded Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Pinterest from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pinterest currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.27.

In other news, insider Christine Deputy sold 45,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.26, for a total transaction of $1,230,870.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 394,989 shares in the company, valued at $10,767,400.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Christine Deputy sold 45,153 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.26, for a total transaction of $1,230,870.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 394,989 shares in the company, valued at $10,767,400.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $48,833.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,854 shares in the company, valued at $1,385,063.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 257,177 shares of company stock valued at $6,929,371. 6.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PINS opened at $30.94 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.19. Pinterest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.60 and a twelve month high of $31.36. The company has a market cap of $20.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.99.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 1.98% and a negative net margin of 7.43%. The firm had revenue of $708.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.28 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; provides video, product, and idea pins; and offers organizing and planning tools. It shows organic recommendations and advertising engine based on pinners tastes and preferences; and enables pinners with shoppable product pins, which include price, color, and size that redirect to retailer websites.

