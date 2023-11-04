Lincoln National Corp Has $2.23 Million Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,435 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,825 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 15,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 167,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,920,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 155,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

SCHM opened at $66.83 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.90. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $62.87 and a 1 year high of $74.30. The company has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

