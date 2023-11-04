DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.45-$3.45 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.17 billion-$12.17 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.45 billion. DuPont de Nemours also updated its FY23 guidance to ~$3.45 EPS.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Up 2.3 %

DD stock opened at $69.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.06. DuPont de Nemours has a fifty-two week low of $60.47 and a fifty-two week high of $78.74.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 37.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is currently 14.89%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DD. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Mizuho lifted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $74.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet lowered DuPont de Nemours from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $78.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 15,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.56, for a total transaction of $1,180,881.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,720 shares in the company, valued at $2,365,043.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DuPont de Nemours

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter worth $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter worth $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter worth $50,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

