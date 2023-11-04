Lincoln National Corp Raises Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,805 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,212 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IEFA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 114,199.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 954,128,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,812,489,000 after buying an additional 953,293,870 shares during the period. Cowa LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7,482.8% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,950,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,200,000 after acquiring an additional 7,845,566 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,192.3% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,504,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,338,000 after acquiring an additional 5,416,840 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at $343,170,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at $337,386,000.

Shares of BATS IEFA opened at $65.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $95.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.64.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

