New York Life Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,129 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $4,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in APTV. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 176.0% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in shares of Aptiv in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 210.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptiv in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptiv in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Aptiv

In other news, CFO Joseph R. Massaro sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.87, for a total transaction of $193,553.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 206,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,063,965.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APTV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $149.00 price target on shares of Aptiv in a report on Monday, October 9th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $162.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $112.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Aptiv from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.19.

Aptiv Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:APTV opened at $77.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.92 billion, a PE ratio of 23.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.35. Aptiv PLC has a one year low of $71.01 and a one year high of $124.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 14.89%. Aptiv’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

