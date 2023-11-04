The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Purchased by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 103,106 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $4,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 1.6% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 67,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 132.4% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 76,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,598,000 after purchasing an additional 43,605 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Kroger by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 60,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,834,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares during the period. abrdn plc raised its position in shares of Kroger by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 809,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,052,000 after buying an additional 28,698 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Kroger by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 18,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KR opened at $45.37 on Friday. The Kroger Co. has a 1 year low of $42.62 and a 1 year high of $50.41. The firm has a market cap of $32.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.81.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, September 8th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $33.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.12 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 30.61% and a net margin of 1.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.79%.

In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 4,798 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total value of $218,404.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,156 shares in the company, valued at $189,181.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 4,798 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total value of $218,404.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,156 shares in the company, valued at $189,181.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 6,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total value of $279,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,050,185. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 33,798 shares of company stock worth $1,542,985. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

KR has been the topic of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. HSBC started coverage on Kroger in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Kroger in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kroger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.57.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

