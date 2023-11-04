Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Sold by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 278 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $5,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group during the first quarter worth approximately $87,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 30.9% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 4,621 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 38.1% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 3,452 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SPG has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Simon Property Group

In other Simon Property Group news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz bought 580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $110.04 per share, for a total transaction of $63,823.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 49,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,471,959.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Brian J. Mcdade purchased 359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $109.19 per share, with a total value of $39,199.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,810,659.79. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz purchased 580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $110.04 per share, with a total value of $63,823.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,471,959.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

SPG opened at $117.88 on Friday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.17 and a 1-year high of $133.08. The stock has a market cap of $38.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46, a P/E/G ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.40, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Simon Property Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.59%.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.