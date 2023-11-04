New York Life Investment Management LLC Sells 365 Shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)

New York Life Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $6,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ON. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in ON Semiconductor by 85,638.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 99,180,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,380,451,000 after purchasing an additional 99,064,396 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 122,198.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,062,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $378,107,000 after acquiring an additional 6,057,365 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth $308,064,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 883.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,555,933 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,045,000 after acquiring an additional 4,092,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 114.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,139,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $320,526,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743,216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Stock Up 2.4 %

ON stock opened at $68.25 on Friday. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a twelve month low of $59.61 and a twelve month high of $111.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $29.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $89.92 and a 200 day moving average of $89.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 33.78% and a net margin of 26.69%. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Benchmark boosted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on ON Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ON Semiconductor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.88.

Insider Activity at ON Semiconductor

In related news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,795 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total value of $277,208.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,178,719. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total value of $277,208.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,178,719. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christine Y. Yan sold 3,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.16, for a total value of $333,987.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,551,109.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ON Semiconductor Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

