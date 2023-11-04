Impax Asset Management Group plc Trims Position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Impax Asset Management Group plc lessened its stake in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,240 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,058 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Block were worth $815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Block by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Block during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Tobam grew its holdings in Block by 885.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Block by 124.5% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 741 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in Block by 222.0% during the 1st quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 5,438 shares of Block stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total value of $240,849.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 297,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,194,611.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Block news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 847 shares of Block stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.16, for a total transaction of $37,403.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 72,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,185,437.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 5,438 shares of Block stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total transaction of $240,849.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 297,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,194,611.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,222 shares of company stock valued at $1,006,326. 10.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:SQ opened at $48.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market cap of $29.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.53 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.80. Block, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.85 and a 1-year high of $89.97.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. Block had a negative net margin of 1.38% and a negative return on equity of 0.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Block, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of Block in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. HSBC began coverage on shares of Block in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Block in a report on Friday, October 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Block in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Block from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.42.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

