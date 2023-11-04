Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Holdings Boosted by Panview Asian Equity Master Fund

Panview Asian Equity Master Fund grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 51.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 7.9% of Panview Asian Equity Master Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Panview Asian Equity Master Fund’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Financial Advisors Network Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 161 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. raised its stake in Alphabet by 10.8% in the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 3.7% in the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F raised its stake in Alphabet by 10.3% in the first quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 1.4% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. 27.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total value of $26,228.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,287.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total value of $26,228.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,340 shares in the company, valued at $700,287.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.36, for a total value of $31,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,769,145.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 101,576 shares of company stock valued at $13,593,261. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GOOG shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Monday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.69.

Shares of GOOG opened at $130.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.88 and a 12 month high of $142.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $134.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.02, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

