Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 146,929 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,380,021 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 146,929 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.27% of Sysco worth $102,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in Sysco during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Sysco in the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its stake in Sysco by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Sysco from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Sysco from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.30.

Sysco Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $67.02 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $62.24 and a 12 month high of $87.21.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. Sysco had a return on equity of 117.17% and a net margin of 2.35%. The firm had revenue of $19.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 56.34%.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

