Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Decreases Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI trimmed its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,781 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,778 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $19,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $314,000. Jmac Enterprises LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 17,707 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,842,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 392,090 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,777,000 after buying an additional 17,471 shares during the period. Pacific Sun Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, Windward Capital Management Co. CA grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 317,199 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,989,000 after buying an additional 6,615 shares during the period. 27.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOG opened at $130.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.04. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.88 and a 52-week high of $142.38.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total value of $27,986.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,243.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.14, for a total value of $28,630.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,014.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total transaction of $27,986.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,033,243.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 101,576 shares of company stock worth $13,593,261. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GOOG. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.69.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

