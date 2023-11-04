abrdn plc Has $15.42 Million Stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

abrdn plc grew its holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 37.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 92,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,017 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $15,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENPH. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter worth $249,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 219.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 398,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,436,000 after acquiring an additional 6,401 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. 71.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $80.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 3.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $114.71 and its 200-day moving average is $148.16. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.70 and a 1 year high of $339.92.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ENPH shares. Barclays decreased their price target on Enphase Energy from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Enphase Energy from $159.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered Enphase Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Enphase Energy from $200.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.11.

In other news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers bought 32,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $122.76 per share, with a total value of $4,001,976.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,459,152. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.

