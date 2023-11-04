Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Bought by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COF. Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter worth $954,100,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth $318,480,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 536.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,398,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021,932 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 147.0% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,108,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850,162 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 603.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,731,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485,339 shares during the period. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. HSBC began coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $110.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.36.

Insider Activity at Capital One Financial

In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.64, for a total transaction of $438,282.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,848,406 shares in the company, valued at $433,484,451.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 19,455 shares of company stock worth $2,090,751 over the last ninety days. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

COF stock opened at $106.32 on Friday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $83.93 and a 1 year high of $123.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.47.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $1.10. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.19 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.03%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

