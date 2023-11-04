AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.48 EPS

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The insurance provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.48, Briefing.com reports. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 10.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:AXS opened at $54.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.19. AXIS Capital has a twelve month low of $51.25 and a twelve month high of $63.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 29th. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 28.12%.

In other AXIS Capital news, Director Henry B. Smith sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total value of $333,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,710 shares in the company, valued at $2,758,905. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in AXIS Capital by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,723 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE raised its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE now owns 15,718 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 21,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in AXIS Capital by 2.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,185 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in AXIS Capital by 447.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

AXS has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on AXIS Capital in a report on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AXIS Capital in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of AXIS Capital from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on AXIS Capital from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised AXIS Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.20.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine classes covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, kidnap and ransom, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

