PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP) Trading 2.5% Higher Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP – Get Free Report) traded up 2.5% during trading on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $6.59 and last traded at $6.56. 75,790 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 104% from the average session volume of 37,117 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.40.
The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.069 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.32%.
PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund Stock Up 2.4 %
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.08.
PIMCO Global Stocksplus & Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income and public equity markets across the globe. The fund uses a long/short strategy to invest in securities by using financial derivatives such as options.
