PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP) Trading 2.5% Higher Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP – Get Free Report) traded up 2.5% during trading on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $6.59 and last traded at $6.56. 75,790 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 104% from the average session volume of 37,117 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.40.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.069 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.32%.

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund Stock Up 2.4 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund

About PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund during the first quarter worth $133,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund by 13.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 79,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 9,327 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund during the first quarter worth $349,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund during the first quarter worth $1,353,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund by 4.9% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 147,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 6,867 shares during the period.

PIMCO Global Stocksplus & Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income and public equity markets across the globe. The fund uses a long/short strategy to invest in securities by using financial derivatives such as options.

