Parallel Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VDC. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 4,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,453,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 246,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,625,000 after acquiring an additional 3,619 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,780,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 49,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,596,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF stock opened at $182.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.60. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 1 year low of $172.75 and a 1 year high of $201.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $183.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.41.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

