Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Position Boosted by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,596 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $1,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 10.1% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 17,515 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,368,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 47.5% in the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,337 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 1,718 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the first quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 38.7% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 441 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FANG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $191.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $185.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.95.

Diamondback Energy Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of FANG stock opened at $162.10 on Friday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.01 and a 12 month high of $171.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $156.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.67. The company has a market cap of $28.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.98.

Insider Buying and Selling at Diamondback Energy

In other Diamondback Energy news, Director Steven E. West sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.65, for a total transaction of $1,205,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at $768,315. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Diamondback Energy news, Director Steven E. West sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.65, for a total transaction of $1,205,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at $768,315. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total value of $425,302.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,319,031.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,706 shares of company stock worth $2,882,822 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

