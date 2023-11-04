Parallel Advisors LLC Acquires 226 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 90,916.9% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 24,671,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,389,720,000 after purchasing an additional 24,643,946 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,595,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,191,940,000 after purchasing an additional 104,973 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,654,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,911,211,000 after purchasing an additional 239,381 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,414,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,668,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth about $962,356,000. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on APD shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $328.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $307.00 to $345.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $326.93.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

APD stock opened at $293.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $288.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $288.22. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $263.89 and a 52-week high of $328.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.83, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.07. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

