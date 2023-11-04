Parallel Advisors LLC Acquires 248 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in ASML by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,484,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,010,307,000 after acquiring an additional 83,577 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in ASML by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,410,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,022,239,000 after acquiring an additional 36,094 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in ASML by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,284,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $874,032,000 after buying an additional 43,493 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in ASML by 364.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,270,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $195,650,000 after buying an additional 996,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in ASML by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 981,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $536,378,000 after buying an additional 211,792 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ASML opened at $642.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $608.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $660.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.17, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.46. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $454.33 and a 52 week high of $771.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.5337 per share. This represents a $6.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 1st. ASML’s payout ratio is 25.28%.

ASML has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $725.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Societe Generale lowered shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of ASML from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $810.00 to $785.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of ASML from $850.00 to $810.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ASML currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $759.60.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

