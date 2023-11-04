HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Sells 2,281 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lowered its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 45.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,735 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,281 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 90,363.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 98,398,383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,456,312,000 after acquiring an additional 98,289,612 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,888,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,738,229,000 after buying an additional 132,560 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,262,249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,886,099,000 after buying an additional 320,018 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,784,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,430,724,000 after buying an additional 277,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,061,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $655,387,000 after buying an additional 279,628 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Veeva Systems Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:VEEV opened at $194.62 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $194.51. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $157.00 and a 1-year high of $225.49. The stock has a market cap of $31.27 billion, a PE ratio of 58.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 24.20%. The business had revenue of $590.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.28 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VEEV. StockNews.com lowered shares of Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $242.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.32.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Veeva Systems

Insider Buying and Selling at Veeva Systems

In other Veeva Systems news, COO Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $272,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,692,380. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.07, for a total value of $1,045,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,007,626.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $272,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,329 shares in the company, valued at $4,692,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,488 shares of company stock worth $5,795,979. Corporate insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.