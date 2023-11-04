HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Trims Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC cut its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,848 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,844 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,815,514 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,128,919,000 after acquiring an additional 142,563 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 39.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,034,187 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,127,475,000 after acquiring an additional 3,124,057 shares during the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 3.8% during the first quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 9,563,814 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $977,231,000 after acquiring an additional 352,817 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 18.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,443,677 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $964,955,000 after buying an additional 1,478,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspex Management HK Ltd grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 17.3% in the first quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 7,281,449 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $744,018,000 after buying an additional 1,072,018 shares in the last quarter. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Alibaba Group Trading Up 2.3 %

NYSE:BABA opened at $85.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $218.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 0.67. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $64.80 and a 52 week high of $121.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The specialty retailer reported $17.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $14.59 by $2.78. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $234.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

BABA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $151.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. DZ Bank upgraded Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Alibaba Group from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.07.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Profile

(Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.