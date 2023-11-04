Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,025 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of D. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 10,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.7% during the first quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 7,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 0.3% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 40,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,440,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC grew its position in Dominion Energy by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 4,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 70.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dominion Energy Trading Up 6.1 %

Shares of NYSE D opened at $43.60 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.82. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.18 and a 52 week high of $68.42. The stock has a market cap of $36.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.57.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.04). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.12%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 98.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on D. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Scotiabank downgraded Dominion Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Barclays initiated coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $71.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

