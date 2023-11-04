Savant Capital LLC Boosts Position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Savant Capital LLC grew its position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 123.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,166 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,563 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 124,559.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,075,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,158,000 after buying an additional 28,053,216 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 4th quarter valued at about $196,222,000. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the first quarter worth about $147,400,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,058,000. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,884,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Gerhard Zeiler acquired 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.09 per share, for a total transaction of $535,420.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 329,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,636,060.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WBD shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Monday, August 7th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Friday, October 6th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.89.

Warner Bros. Discovery Price Performance

WBD opened at $11.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.99 and a 200-day moving average of $12.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.82 and a 1-year high of $16.34.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.12). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 16.04% and a positive return on equity of 1.27%. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Warner Bros. Discovery Profile

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, operates a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and lienses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

