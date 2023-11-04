Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Has $146,000 Position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 24.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,721 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $146,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,213,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the first quarter valued at $246,734,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 274.6% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 1,410.1% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 378.9% in the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.26% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery Price Performance

WBD opened at $11.77 on Friday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.82 and a 12-month high of $16.34. The company has a market cap of $28.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.44 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 16.04% and a positive return on equity of 1.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. Research analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Gerhard Zeiler purchased 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.09 per share, with a total value of $535,420.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 329,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,636,060.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Monday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.89.

Warner Bros. Discovery Profile

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, operates a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and lienses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

