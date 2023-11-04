Savant Capital LLC Has $1.09 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,870 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth $887,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 39,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,486,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 10.5% in the first quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 92,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,572,000 after acquiring an additional 8,829 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOE opened at $132.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $123.92 and a 52 week high of $147.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $131.90 and its 200-day moving average is $134.77.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

