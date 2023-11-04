Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 33,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,470,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,875,000. Eagle Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 15,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,376,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 7,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 3,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VO opened at $207.80 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $209.55 and a 200-day moving average of $213.12. The company has a market capitalization of $51.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $194.79 and a 1-year high of $229.34.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.